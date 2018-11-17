Sainbury’s becomes first UK supermarket to sell edible insects

Roasted crickets are now on the menu at Sainsbury’s as it becomes the first UK supermarket to stock edible insects.

The barbequed flavoured bugs, described as “crunchy in texture with a rich smoky flavour”, will be sold in 250 stores across the country from Sunday.

Each packet will cost £1.50.

Sainsbury’s suggested that the novel product could be eaten as a snack or used to garnish dishes such as tacos, noodles and salads.

The supermarket claims this is the first time that shoppers will be able to buy Eat Grub’s consumable insect products from a major grocer.

A survey commissioned by Sainsbury’s and EatGrub suggested 10% of British people have tried edible insects, of which more than half said they enjoyed them.

About two in five (42%) shoppers were open to trying edible bugs, with seven percent even prepared to add them to a weekly shop.