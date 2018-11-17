‘Solid support’ for latest rail strike

Workers at two of the country’s biggest rail operators were said to be solidly supporting a fresh strike on Saturday in the long-running dispute over guards on trains, causing travel misery for passengers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union on South Western Railway (SWR) and Arriva Rail North (Northern) mounted picket lines outside stations.

Rugby fans going to the England v Japan game at Twickenham were caught up in the disruption.

Northern said only 30% of its services will run while both companies will lay on bus replacements on parts of their network.