Students could be charged 20% more per year for accelerated degree courses

Universities have been given the go-ahead to charge up to 20% more a year for shorter degree courses under Government plans – but students will be left with a smaller overall bill.

Students opting for accelerated degrees – which typically last two years – will pay a fifth (£5,500) less on tuition fees compared with peers taking traditional three-year courses, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

It follows a consultation on the proposal to roll out shorter university courses, creating more choice and flexibility for people wanting to study in higher education, particularly mature students.

The shorter courses will meet the same quality assurance measures as standard degrees and will provide the same level of qualification.

For example, a two-year accelerated degree will condense three-year degrees with 30 weeks’ teaching into two years with 45 weeks’ teaching.

The new fee limits, set out in the Government’s response to the consultation published on Monday, will be subject to parliamentary approval.