Surge in number of solicitors withdrawing from legal aid rota

The number of solicitors withdrawing from legal aid schemes in police stations has quadrupled in three years, according to figures.

A freedom of information request found 272 lawyers withdrew from police station rota duty to supply aid in 2018.

The FOI request, made by the Scottish Liberal Democrats, indicates the 2018 figure is well up on the 64 withdrawals recorded in 2017, and the 69 in 2016.

Aid is provided in Scotland to ensure advice can be supplied to suspects who may not otherwise be able to afford their own legal costs.

In January, the implementation of Part One of the Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act 2016 meant everyone in custody has a right to legal advice.

Previously, only those being interviewed by police had the right to speak with a solicitor.

There have since been claims that the increased workload is not manageable for those working in the profession.