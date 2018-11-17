Trump administration denies reaching conclusion on Jamal Khashoggi

The Trump administration said it has not yet reached a final determination in the death of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi. After President Donald Trump called his CIA chief and top diplomat from Air Force One as he flew to survey wildfire damage in California, the State Department released a statement saying “recent reports indicating that the US government has made a final conclusion are inaccurate”. Reports said American intelligence agencies concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey, according to the US official familiar with that assessment. The conclusion was first reported by The Washington Post. The Saudi government has denied the claim.

A man holds a poster showing Jamal Khashoggi during funeral prayers in absentia for the reporter Credit: Emrah Gurel/AP

Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in the statement that the government was “determined to hold all those responsible for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi accountable” and that “there remain numerous unanswered questions with respect to the murder”. She said the department “will continue to seek all relevant facts” and consult with Congress and other nations “to hold accountable those involved in the killing”. Mr Trump spoke earlier with CIA director Gina Haspel and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Air Force One, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said. She provided no additional details but said the president has confidence in the CIA. Mr Trump told reporters before he left the White House for California that, when it came to the crown prince, “as of this moment we were told that he did not play a role. We’re going to have to find out what they have to say”.

In his remarks, the president spoke of Saudi Arabia as “a truly spectacular ally in terms of jobs and economic development”. “I have to take a lot of things into consideration” when deciding what measures to take against the kingdom. The State Department statement noted the administration’s recent actions against a number of Saudis, but also cited the need to maintain “the important strategic relationship” between the two allies. The administration this past week penalised 17 Saudi officials for their alleged role in the killing, but American politicians have called on the administration to curtail arms sales to Saudi Arabia or take other harsher punitive measures.

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died last month Credit: Virginia Mayo/AP