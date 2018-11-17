Donald Trump answers written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller ‘very easily’

Donald Trump says he answered written questions from special counsel Robert Mueller "very easily", despite speculating that the questions had been “tricked up” to try to catch him out. The president said he had not yet submitted his answers to investigators. “You have to always be careful when you answer questions with people that probably have bad intentions,” he told reporters in his latest swipe at the probe into 2016 election interference and possible ties between Moscow and the president’s campaign. He did not say when he would turn over the answers to Mr Mueller, but his lawyer Rudy Giuliani indicated it could happen next week.

The special counsel has signalled a willingness to accept written answers on matters related to collusion with Russia, but Mr Giuliani has said repeatedly the president would not answer Mr Mueller’s questions on possible obstruction of justice. During months of negotiations with the special counsel office, Mr Trump’s lawyers have repeatedly counselled the president against sitting down for an in-person interview.

Special counsel Robert Mueller has been investigating whether Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 election. Credit: AP

His written response, though not yet delivered, signals a new phase in the Mueller probe, the year-and-a-half-long investigation that has produced guilty pleas and convictions from several top Trump aides even as the special counsel and the White House have engaged in lengthy negotiations about how — or if — the president would give evidence. Though he spent hours with his lawyers, Mr Trump insisted: “My lawyers don’t write answers, I write answers.” The president’s remarks were fresh evidence of his return to the ominous rhythms of the Russia probe after spending heady weeks enjoying adulation-soaked campaign rallies before the midterm elections.

