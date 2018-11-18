Action urged on diagnosing high blood pressure

About 115,000 cases of heart and circulatory disease could be prevented over the next 10 years if diagnosis and treatment of high blood pressure is improved, research has found. The British Heart Foundation (BHF) said England currently lags behind a number of other countries such as Canada, the US and Sweden in preventing, diagnosing and treating heart conditions that lead to heart attacks and stroke. The charity calculated the figures by matching Canada’s rates for diagnosis and treatment of high blood pressure over the next decade, which could lead to an extra 11,500 heart attacks, strokes and other cases of heart and circulatory disease being prevented each year.

It warned progress in reducing early deaths from heart and circulatory diseases has stalled in recent years. High obesity rates are driving an increase in the number of people with type 2 diabetes, while there are millions of people living with undiagnosed high blood pressure and raised cholesterol, which could all result in a resurgence of heart attacks and strokes, reversing the gains that have been made. An estimated 13.7 million adults in England have high blood pressure, with around 5.7 million of them undiagnosed. People with high blood pressure are up to three times more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke. Its new five-point action plan for the NHS – Turning Back the Tide on Heart and Circulatory Diseases – highlights that a higher uptake of cardiac rehabilitation among patients in England could lead to nearly 20,000 fewer deaths, and 50,000 fewer hospital admissions, over the next 10 years. It also emphasises the benefits to the health service of improved treatment and care of heart failure patients.

