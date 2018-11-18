Anti-terror chiefs call on Christmas shoppers to be ‘extra eyes and ears’

Counter-terror chiefs are calling on shoppers and businesses to be their “extra eyes and ears” in the lead up to Christmas.

Senior officers want the public and retail staff to remain vigilant and report any suspicions to help them combat the risk of an attack.

While there is no specific intelligence of an increased threat over the festive period, security measures will be deployed in busy town and city centres.

Chief Superintendent Nick Aldworth, national co-ordinator for the police protect and prepare strategy, said: “As people are enjoying the festive season, they will see a visible security presence with police patrols and additional security in crowded places.

“Unpredictable deployments across the UK will also provide an additional layer of protection, with specially-trained uniformed and plain clothes officers working to deter, detect and disrupt hostile reconnaissance and encourage the public and businesses to be their extra eyes and ears and report anything that doesn’t feel right.”