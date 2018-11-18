Dry, sunny day for most with fog and chilly winds in some areas

Most areas will have a dry day with plenty of sunshine, after a chilly start.

However, parts of the far northeast of the British Isle are likely to be cloudier at times, and early fog patches could be slow to clear across some areas of northeast England and northwest Scotland.

For most it will be a little colder than on Saturday, especially in the south and the brisk easterly winds will give a marked wind chill.

Top temperature 11 Celsius (52F).