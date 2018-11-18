Four men hospitalised after quadruple stabbing in north London

Four men have been taken to hospital following a quadruple stabbing in Edmonton, north London.

The Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a fight at Fraser Road, shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attending the scene found four men, all in their twenties, with stab wounds.

All the injured men were taken to north London hospitals, with police waiting for an update on their condition.

Two vehicles that had been in a collision were also found at the scene.

No arrests have been made.