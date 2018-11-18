Hospital noise ‘affecting patients’ ability to rest, heal and recover’

Noise pollution in hospitals is regularly exceeding international recommendations, according to new research.

The issue is a common concern among patients, families and staff, a study suggests.

It found four in 10 (40%) patients are bothered by noise at night, which can be loud even in intensive care units.

In an editorial published in the BMJ medical journal, researchers from King’s College London and the University of the Arts London (UAL) argue it is a worsening problem.

They warned it can impact patients’ ability to rest, heal and recover, as noise has been linked to hospital-induced stress, increased pain sensitivity, high blood pressure and poor mental health.

Lead author Dr Andreas Xyrichis said: “Even in intensive care units, which cater for the most vulnerable patients, noise levels over 100dB have been measured, the equivalent of loud music through headphones.”

Noise in hospitals is also known to hinder communication among staff, causing annoyance, irritation and fatigue, detrimentally impacting the quality and safety of healthcare.

High noise levels and noise-induced stress can impact negatively on staff performance and well-being, compromising caring behaviour and contributing to burnout, they said.