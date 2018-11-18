Ireland’s deputy premier travels to Brussels for discussions over Brexit

Irish Minister of State for European Affairs, Helen McEntee, is also travelling for meetings with their counterparts at the General Affairs Council.

Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Coveney is set to take part in discussions in Brussels over the UK’s draft withdrawal agreement.

Mr Coveney described the draft accord as a “positive development”.

“After months of negotiations, we are pleased to be in a position to discuss the finalised Withdrawal Agreement and outline of the Joint Political Declaration with our EU partners,” he said.

“This is a positive development, albeit against the backdrop of our shared regret that the UK is leaving the EU.”

Mr Coveney paid tribute to EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and his team for their “deep understanding of the unique nature of the Irish issues”.

“The Commission team has found innovative and practical solutions to complex problems and Ireland is extremely grateful for their commitment all through what has been a difficult process,” he added.