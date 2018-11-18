Man charged with murder after woman, 75, stabbed in Peckham

A man has been charged with murder after an elderly woman was stabbed to death in south London.

The victim – named by locals as 75-year-old Maureen Watkins – was found injured at her home in Ethnard Road, Peckham, on Friday afternoon.

Medics said she had suffered multiple stab wounds and was confirmed dead a short time after ambulance crews arrived.

Scotland Yard said Edward Watkins, of Ethnard Road, was charged in connection with the death on Sunday.

The 55-year-old is due to appear in custody at Camberwell Magistrates’ Court on Monday.