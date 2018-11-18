Ministers are failing to prepare for ‘devastating’ cyber attack, MPs warn

Ministers are failing to act with “a meaningful sense of purpose or urgency” in the face of the growing cyber threat to the UK’s critical national infrastructure, a parliamentary committee has warned. The Joint Committee on National Security Strategy said while states such as Russia were expanding their capability to mount disruptive cyber attacks, the level of ministerial oversight was “wholly inadequate”. It urged Theresa May to appoint a single cyber security minister in the Cabinet Office to take charge of the efforts to build national resilience. The committee, made up of senior MPs and peers, also called on the Government to “prioritise” continued information-sharing and collaboration on cyber with the EU in the Brexit talks.

It noted the Government assessed a major cyber attack on the UK critical national infrastructure (CNI) represented a “top tier” threat to national security, with potentially “devastating” consequences. But while ministers had explicitly acknowledged the need to improve resilience, it said their efforts had failed to match the level of risk. “While we applaud the aspiration, it appears the Government is not delivering on it with a meaningful sense of purpose or urgency,” it said. “Identifiable political leadership is lacking. “There is little evidence to suggest a ‘controlling mind’ at the centre of government, driving change consistently across the many departments and CNI sectors involved. “We are concerned that the current complex arrangements for ministerial responsibility mean that day-to-day oversight of cross-government efforts is, in reality, led by officials, with ministers only occasionally ‘checking in’. “This is wholly inadequate to the scale of the task facing the Government, and inappropriate in view of the Government’s own assessment that major cyber attacks are a top-tier national security threat.”

Margaret Beckett has warned of a lack of political leadership in response to cyber threat Credit: PA