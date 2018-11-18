MPs being asked to endorse ‘blindfold Brexit’, says Sturgeon

Scotland’s First Minister told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show the draft agreement lacked clarity on the UK’s future relationship with the EU, and the Commons was going to be asked to endorse a “blindfold Brexit”.

Nicola Sturgeon has said SNP MPs will vote against the Prime Minister’s EU withdrawal plan, and she hopes to sit down this week with Labour and others to formulate an alternative.

Outlining what she said were potential alternatives, Ms Sturgeon said: “If the House of Commons says we want to go down the road of single market and customs union membership, we want more time to take this back to the people of the UK in another vote, we need an extension of Article 50 – if there is a clear change of direction – then I believe the EU 27 would be prepared to look at that.

“But that means those who don’t want this deal coming together.

“Those who don’t think the Prime Minister’s deal is the right way to go have now a responsibility to come together and coalesce around an alternative.

“I will seek to have discussions this week with other parties to get us into that position.”

The First Minister said she was keen to talk to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn “and whoever else” in the House of Commons when she visits London in the coming days.

Asked if she was going to call for a second vote on Scottish independence now details of the withdrawal agreement were clear, she said it was reasonable to see what happened in the Commons before setting out the next steps for Scotland.

Pressed further by Mr Marr, Ms Sturgeon said: “I’ll come on and talk to you about that as soon as I make that statement, but that will be in the not-too-distant future, but we’ve got chaos reining at Westminster just now.”