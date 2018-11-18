Nine suspected migrants found on rocks in Folkestone

Nine suspected migrants have been found clambering on rocks in Folkestone after apparently crossing the Channel in an inflatable boat.

The group of Iranians called Kent Police at 6.45am on Sunday morning after getting into difficulty close to Folkestone Harbour, and were then taken to Dover by the Coastguard.

The UK Border Force was alerted and said the group will "now be processed in line with the Immigration Rules" and that a "criminal investigation" has begun.

A spokesperson for the Home Office - of which the Border Force is part of - said: "We are alert to the risk posed by people attempting to reach the UK illegally via small boats.

"This year we have increased the number of coastal patrol vessel and, in light of recent events, have stepped up deployments along the south east coast.

"We continue to work closely with law enforcement partners in the UK and overseas to tackle people smuggling at source.

"Nobody should put their life at risk attempting to smuggle themselves into the UK across the Channel.

"Thankfully, this route to the UK remains relatively rare."