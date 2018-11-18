‘The whole world is lit up’: Colour blind police deputy sees life in full colour for first time

A police deputy in California has been filmed seeing colour for the first time. Humboldt County Sherrif’s Office Correctional Deputy Jeff Dishmon has been colour blind his entire life.

A close friend and colleague Correctional Deputy Samantha Freese gifted Dishmon with specialised glasses which remove certain wavelengths of light which allow the brain to perceive colour more clearly.

In the video posted on Facebook, Dishmon can be seen reacting with shock and joy.

He emotionally called his wife and said: “You wouldn’t believe this place – this whole place has been lit up – I mean the whole world is lit up.”

“It’s a different world… it is a different world,” Dishmon continued.