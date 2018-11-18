Theresa May says 'wait for next Sunday’s total Brexit package before judging me'

The Prime Minister recently defended her Brexit plan in front of reporters before doing the same on Sky News on Sunday morning. Credit: PA

In a blow to hopeful Cabinet Brexiters, Theresa May appears to have said there is no scope to renegotiate the heavily criticised backstop and Withdrawal Agreement. Her comments on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme seemed to slap down Andrea Leadsom, Michael Gove, Penny Mordaunt, Liam Fox and Chris Grayling - a group rumoured to be plotting a revision of the deal. The Prime Minister's offer to them appeared to be 'wait and see' what the Political Declaration says next Sunday about the nature of the UK’s future relationship with the EU - as if that would reassure them. But the Withdrawal Agreement, when signed, will be a legally binding document. The Political Declaration will be a non-binding statement of intent.

The Brexiters in the Cabinet will look at the Political Declaration and fear that it presages many years of negotiation to transform it into a legal treaty. In fact, they will see the Political Declaration’s apparent countenancing of what the PM sees as a special and unique deal for the UK - what she sees as an important victory - as making inevitable that talks to turn the framework for a future relationship into a deal will last many many years, far longer than the 21 months of the agreed transition. So the ambition implicit in the Political Declaration actually makes more likely what the Brexiters fear most, namely that the backstop - or an expensive extension of the transition - will be implemented at the end of 2020.

