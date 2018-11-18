- ITV Report
-
UK Weather Forecast: Turning cloudier, colder, and showery this coming week.
Tonight: It will be dry with clear periods across western areas, giving a patchy frost. Eastern and later central parts will see cloud arriving from the North Sea, bringing patchy rain.
Monday: There will be variable, often large amounts of cloud, with the best sunny spells in the west and northwest. Showers developing, mainly in the east and southeast. A cold easterly wind bringing a distinct chill in the air.