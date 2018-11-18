What awaits the PM in Brussels?

Theresa May is due in Brussels this week just as the finishing touches are being put on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement as well as the Political Declaration, the outline for a future free trade deal.

Amid the rows over the ‘divorce deal’ back in the UK, talks have been continuing this weekend.

At lunchtime today Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, met with ambassadors from the other 27 member states.

He’s seeking political approval for the withdrawal deal. He got that - they largely nodded it through to the next stage, a meeting of Europe ministers tomorrow and then a summit of EU leaders next Sunday.

At the meeting, where the deal itself was described by one EU diplomat as a “balanced compromise”, one key missing link in the document was filled in - at least provisionally.

If you have read through the 585 page draft withdrawal treaty, then you may have spotted the date for the end of a possible extension to the transition period was listed as “20xx”.

As it stands the UK leaves on March the 29th next year. A transition period then runs until December 2020.

Talk of the need for an extension beyond that date first emerged at the EU summit last month.

Theresa May said it would only be “a matter of months” and only needed if no trade deal had been agreed. It’s to avoid having to use the dreaded ‘backstop’, designed to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland.