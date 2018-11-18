What the papers say – November 18

Tensions within the Tory party over Theresa May’s Brexit deal continue to make headlines on Sunday. The Sunday Telegraph says the campaign to unseat the Prime Minister is nearing tipping point, with the Conservatives’ former London mayoral candidate Zac Goldsmith sending a letter of no confidence, and another former Brexit minister claiming members of the Government were hoodwinked over her deal.

Senior Brexiteers are in talks to decide who should replace the PM in the event of a leadership contest, the Sunday Express reports.

And the Sunday Times carries an interview with former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab, who says Mrs May has allowed Britain to be “blackmailed and bullied” by Brussels and urges her to show greater “political will”.

The Observer reports the PM’s hopes of securing her deal were dealt a new blow after the EU warned the UK would have to pay around £10 billion more to Brussels to win extra time for a smooth exit.

In other news, the Mail on Sunday leads on an interview with a teacher who claims 17 children at one school are in the process of changing gender.

And the Sunday Mirror reports that a mother took her own life after being sent letters from the NHS demanding money for a prescription.