Brace yourselves for a drop in temperature this week

Brace yourselves for a drop in temperature in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Colder Siberian air will seep in on easterly winds.

After a cold, crisp weekend, expect it to feel even colder into a new week - with a marked windchill.

As showers get going with the colder air there'll be a wintry flavour with a little sleet and snow in places over the high ground of the Pennines, and possibly as far south as the Downs and the Moors - especially through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

It'll turn icy - particularly through the nights and early mornings - with slippery surfaces in places.