- ITV Report
American caught up in John Lewis Twitter mix-up gets his own Christmas ad
An American man with the Twitter handle @johnlewis has appeared in his very own Christmas ad, as the annual barrage of people confusing him with the UK retail store ramps up.
Each festive period hordes of people trying to give retailer John Lewis a piece of their mind on Twitter, but end up sending their thoughts to John Lewis of Blacksburg, Virginia instead.
An ad, made by Twitter UK, sheds some light on his unofficial job of responding to some of the 50,000 tweets he receives annually.
Fans of the John Lewis Christmas advert will spot references to ads of previous years, including the telescope, a miniature moon ornament, Monty the Penguin and Buster the Boxer.
He has become something of an internet celebrity, with his patient, persistent and witty replies, tagging in @jlandpartners to pass on the message to the retailer's actual Twitter account.
The mix up hasn't been without reward though - it recently led to Mr Lewis getting a personal Tweet from one of his music idols, Elton John.
Mr Lewis, who describes himself as a computer science educator, father, and not a retail store, now has a following of more than 42,000 on Twitter.
New followers will be treated to superb customer complaints handling, wry humour, and the occasional transatlantic cultural misunderstanding.