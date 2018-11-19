Brexit likely to reduce economic growth: Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon will reiterate her call for the UK to remain part of the single market and customs union when she addresses an economic forum later.

Scotland’s First Minister will tell the event in Dundee that Brexit in any form is likely to reduce economic growth.

She is expected to tell delegates that leaving the single market will do “immense damage” to jobs and living standards in Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon will say: “The UK Government’s refusal to even consider the Scottish Government’s detailed plan to keep Scotland in the single market, while accepting a differentiated solution for Northern Ireland, which we support, potentially puts Scotland at a competitive disadvantage.

“But, perhaps worst of all, it leaves everybody completely uncertain about the shape of our long-term relationship with the EU.

“The seven-page political declaration on the future contains little more than vague aspirations and platitudes.

“But while we can expect more pages forthcoming on some aspects of the future relationship, there will be no concrete reassurances.”

The Scottish government’s National Economic Forum is a regular event attended by ministers and senior figures from business, the public sector and trade unions to discuss how best to grow Scotland’s economy.