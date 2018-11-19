Brexit must not be ‘false choice’ between May deal and no deal, says Sturgeon

Scotland’s First Minister has warned that Brexit must not be a “false choice” between the deal Theresa May has presented and no deal.

Nicola Sturgeon will meet the Prime Minister and opposition leaders at Westminster on Tuesday to discuss the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Ms Sturgeon said continued, permanent single market and customs union membership for the whole of the UK is an alternative, and she would be making the strongest possible case for cross-party support for that option.

On Monday she said she believes there is a potential Commons majority for remaining in the single market and customs union.