Couch potatoes in poor areas at greater risk of premature death, study suggests

People living in deprived areas are at higher risk of premature death due to unhealthy habits such as long hours watching television, according to a study. Researchers looked at the impact of previously studied behaviours such as smoking, diet and a lack of physical activity alongside newer factors of sleep duration and TV viewing time. They found these habits left those living in areas of deprivation at greater risk of harm than others due to their contribution to conditions such as cardiovascular disease. It suggests poorer populations are more vulnerable to the effects of a wider range of unhealthy lifestyle factors than previously recognised.

Frances Mair, lead author of the study, said: “This study is the first to highlight the disproportionate risk associated with a broad range of unhealthy lifestyle factors amongst more deprived socioeconomic groups. “If this association is causal, it suggests that policies to improve a broader range of lifestyle factors amongst these groups could lead to substantial improvements in health outcomes.” The authors of the study – led by the University of Glasgow – are now calling for a shift in government policy to reverse austerity and reduce poverty. They consider those factors to be drivers of the “disproportionate” harm reported in their work.

Factors such as diet and lack of exercise were also considered Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA