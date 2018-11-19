Urgent checks on foreign doctors after fake psychiatrist practised for 22 years

Medical authorities have begun urgent checks on around 3,000 foreign doctors after it was revealed a fake psychiatrist was allowed to practise for 22 years with no qualification.

Zholia Alemi claimed she had a primary medical qualification when she first registered in the UK in 1995.

In reality, her claim to have a degree from the University of Auckland in New Zealand was fraudulent.

The truth was exposed when Alemi was jailed for fraud in October this year after taking advantage of an elderly patient, changing her will to make herself a beneficiary.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has apologised for "inadequate" checks made in the 1990s and for "any risk arising to patients as a result".

Alemi's deception has now triggered an urgent investigation and checks on the licences of potentially thousands of other doctors.

A special page has been set up by the NHS for people who believe they have been treated by Alemi.