Evacuations urged near Guatemala’s erupting Volcano of Fire

Authorities have asked 10 communities in Guatemala to evacuate to safe areas after an increase in eruptions by the "Volcano of Fire".

Images of the Volcan de Fuego, in the south-central part of the country, showed glowing lava at the summit.

The communities, home to at least 2,000 residents, will decide if they evacuate or not.

Antigua al Rescate, an organisation that helped regions after a devastating eruption in June, and a newspaper in the capital reported at least three communities were doing so.