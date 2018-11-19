- ITV Report
Evacuations urged near Guatemala’s erupting Volcano of Fire
Authorities have asked 10 communities in Guatemala to evacuate to safe areas after an increase in eruptions by the "Volcano of Fire".
Images of the Volcan de Fuego, in the south-central part of the country, showed glowing lava at the summit.
The communities, home to at least 2,000 residents, will decide if they evacuate or not.
Antigua al Rescate, an organisation that helped regions after a devastating eruption in June, and a newspaper in the capital reported at least three communities were doing so.
David de Leon, spokesman for the National Coordinator for Disaster Reduction, said at least eight communities should leave.
Mr De Leon said monitoring of the volcano’s activity during Sunday showed the intensity of the eruption was being maintained, with the evacuation was called for as protection.
The 12,300-feet volcano is one of the most active in Central America.
An eruption in June killed 194 people and left at least 234 missing, although organisations supporting the communities have insisted there are thousands of missing people.
It spewed more ash and lava in October, prompting warnings for the nearby communities.