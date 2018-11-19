Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch's surgery 'going well' after horror crash in Macau

Sophia Floersch was seriously injured during the race in Macau. Credit: Twitter

A teenage Formula 3 driver who miraculously survived an airborne crash says that her spinal surgery has begun successfully. Seventeen-year-old German Sophia Floersch is continuing to undergo hospital treatment after her vehicle smashed into a media centre during the Macau GP on Saturday. Floersch sustained a spinal fracture in the collision, which was captured on camera in front of horrified fans.

The young driver's Twitter account posted on Monday that the operation so far had proceeded "without complications". "The medical team is working deliberately slowly in order to avoid risks," a tweet read. "Up to now the operation has gone well and without complications. The operation, which started today, is continuing." On Sunday, Floersch tweeted an update: "Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.