- ITV Report
-
Formula 3 driver Sophia Floersch's surgery 'going well' after horror crash in Macau
A teenage Formula 3 driver who miraculously survived an airborne crash says that her spinal surgery has begun successfully.
Seventeen-year-old German Sophia Floersch is continuing to undergo hospital treatment after her vehicle smashed into a media centre during the Macau GP on Saturday.
Floersch sustained a spinal fracture in the collision, which was captured on camera in front of horrified fans.
The young driver's Twitter account posted on Monday that the operation so far had proceeded "without complications".
"The medical team is working deliberately slowly in order to avoid risks," a tweet read.
"Up to now the operation has gone well and without complications. The operation, which started today, is continuing."
On Sunday, Floersch tweeted an update: "Just wanted to let everybody know that I am fine but will be going into Surgery tomorrow (Monday) morning."
Video footage showed Floersch appearing to clip Japanese driver Sho Tsuboi's car while flying off the track at high speed on a tight right-hand bend on lap four.
Floersch's car then went through a catch fence, hit a structure on the perimeter and dropped to the ground with safety officials immediately on the scene.
The incident prompted an immediate red flag and a delay of more than an hour before the race was restarted.
In a statement posted on social media, motor sport's governing body FIA said "the driver (Floersch) is conscious and has subsequently been taken to hospital for further evaluation."
It added that Tsuboi and "two members of the media and one marshal were also transferred to a local hospital in a conscious state for further evaluation."