Holidaymakers evacuated as Tenerife struck by 40ft high waves

Enormous waves up to 40ft battered buildings on the north coast of Tenerife on Sunday.

According to local reports, 39 people were evacuated from their homes but nobody was injured.

Footage showed waves lashing an apartment block in the tourist town of Mesa del Mar in the north-west of the largest of the Canary Islands.

Locals fleeing the area also filmed the water racing towards them in sudden flash floods as they ran for safety.

On the Spanish mainland, the east coast province of Valencia and parts of the Costa Blanca have been placed on red alert for Tuesday as they prepare for torrential rain as the storm heads northwards.