Many sexual crime victims wrongly ‘believe myths surrounding rape’

Many victims of serious sexual crime in Northern Ireland believed myths surrounding rape, a retired senior judge probing the issue said.

In some cases those attacked can blame themselves and issues like whether a woman’s clothing could be considered provocative have also been raised in past court cases, Sir John Gillen noted.

His preliminary report called for better education surrounding the issue.

He said: “I found it really harrowing, sitting and listening to these complainants. I spent an hour-and-a-half with each of them.

“The saddest thing was that in many cases they bought into the rape myth.”

Often victims felt ashamed and wondered what they could have done differently.