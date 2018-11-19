Take That reveal Prince Harry played on one of their hits as Meghan makes Royal Variety debut

Pop legends Take That have revealed Prince Harry played on one of their records, much to the surprise of the Duchess of Sussex as she made her Royal Variety Performance debut.

Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald chatted to the royal pair as they arrived at the London Palladium for the star-studded gala on Monday night.

The group did not reveal which song Harry had lent his musical talent on, but the Duke remarked that it had "been in Jamaica".

In response to the surprising news, the Duchess said: "Oh my goodness, you learn something new every day."

Prince Harry was himself astounded when Gary told him that next year will be 30 years since the Manchester group formed.

When asked how old they were when the then-five piece had begun, Howard joked that he couldn't remember as it was "that long ago".

Meghan, in a black-and-white sequinned Safiiya gown, told the three remaining Take That members: “I’m looking forward to seeing you closing the show."