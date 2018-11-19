- ITV Report
-
Take That reveal Prince Harry played on one of their hits as Meghan makes Royal Variety debut
Pop legends Take That have revealed Prince Harry played on one of their records, much to the surprise of the Duchess of Sussex as she made her Royal Variety Performance debut.
Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald chatted to the royal pair as they arrived at the London Palladium for the star-studded gala on Monday night.
The group did not reveal which song Harry had lent his musical talent on, but the Duke remarked that it had "been in Jamaica".
In response to the surprising news, the Duchess said: "Oh my goodness, you learn something new every day."
Prince Harry was himself astounded when Gary told him that next year will be 30 years since the Manchester group formed.
When asked how old they were when the then-five piece had begun, Howard joked that he couldn't remember as it was "that long ago".
Meghan, in a black-and-white sequinned Safiiya gown, told the three remaining Take That members: “I’m looking forward to seeing you closing the show."
Take That’s Mark Owen, who wore a maroon velvet suit for the occasion, beamed as he spoke with Meghan and Harry.
“It’s very exciting,” he told Press Association of the royal meeting.
Other acts on the bill included singers Rick Astley and George Ezra, the cast of the musical Hamilton, and Britain’s Got Talent winner, comedian Lost Voice Guy.
Host Greg Davies, famed for his role in comedy series The Inbetweeners, poked fun at the relative age of the crowd during his opening.
“I’m a middle-aged man and I despise anyone under the age of 25. So to look out and see this sea of grey heads is an absolute delight,” he joked.
Mr Davies also greeted the Duke and Duchess and congratulated them on their “wonderful news”.
“As I believe they say in royal circles, one is thrilled when two become three,” he said.
On the red carpet Meghan was presented with a posy by seven-year-old Darcie-Rae Moyse, from Crowthorn in Berkshire.
The flowers were picked from the garden at Brinsworth House, a nursing and residential home in Twickenham for former entertainers and artists.
Royal Variety Charity chairman Giles Cooper said the posy was to mark Meghan’s first visit to the gala, which he said had one of the best line-ups in recent years.
“It’s a great mix of speciality performers, comedy and music,” Mr Giles said.
The event raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron, and in particular helps support the residents of Brinsworth House.