No reason for me to hear it: Trump on Khashoggi death tape

US president Donald Trump said there is no reason for him to listen to a recording of the “very violent, very vicious” killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr Trump, in an interview that aired on Sunday, made clear that the audio recording, supplied by the Turkish government, would not affect his response to the October 2 killing of Mr Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post who had been critical of the Saudi royal family. “It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it,” Mr Trump said in the interview with Fox News Sunday. “I know everything that went on in the tape without having to hear it.” On Saturday, Mr Trump said his administration will “be having a very full report over the next two days, probably Monday or Tuesday”. He said the report will include “who did it”. It was unclear if the report would be made public.

A US official says intelligence agencies have concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey. Others familiar with the case say questions remain about what role he played. Saudi officials deny the crown prince was involved.

The members of Arab-Turkish Media Association and friends hold posters as they attend funeral prayers in absentia for Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi Credit: Emrah Gurel/AP

Mr Trump noted to Fox News Sunday that the crown prince has repeatedly denied being involved in the killing inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul. “Will anybody really know?” Mr Trump asked. “At the same time, we do have an ally, and I want to stick with an ally that in many ways has been very good.” A Republican member of the Senate intelligence committee said that so far, there is no “smoking gun” linking the crown prince to the killing. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri, who has received a confidential intelligence briefing on the matter, told ABC that “it’s hard to imagine” that the crown prince did not know about the killing, but he said, “I don’t know that we absolutely know that yet.” He said that Congress will await the Trump administration’s report in the next two days and that the US will need to be clear about the ramifications of sanctions, given Saudi Arabia’s strategic role in the Middle East.

A video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of Jamal Khashoggi, is played during an event to remember the reporter Credit: J Scott Applewhite/AP

For his part, Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, said the crown prince has been a “wrecking ball” in the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia. “I hate to say that because I had a lot of hope for him being the reformer that Saudi Arabia needs, but that ship has sailed as far as Lindsey Graham’s concerned,” the South Carolina Republican told NBC’s Meet The Press. “I have no intention of working with him ever again,” said Mr Graham, who is in line to be the next chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Intelligence officials have been providing information to Mr Trump for weeks about the death, and he was briefed again by phone Saturday by CIA Director Gina Haspel and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as he flew to California.

