Offshore wind blade manufacture expansion ‘set to create 1,100 jobs’

The expansion of manufacturing offshore wind blades at MHI Vestas’ Isle of Wight factory is set to create hundreds of jobs, the company said.

A new blade mould has arrived at the factory with preparations under way to expand production of the 80-metre long blades for offshore wind turbines as early as January 2019.

The company said the move would lead to 380 new direct jobs at the Isle of Wight blade factory and paint and logistics facility at Fawley, and an estimated 720 additional indirect jobs in the supply chain and local economy.

There will also be a £42 million-a-year boost to the regional economy when the second mould is fully operational, an analysis by BVG Associates for MHI Vestas has concluded.