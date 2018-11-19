Pancreatic cancer victim’s daughter backs campaign to cut waiting times

The daughter of a man who died with pancreatic cancer after months of delays in his treatment has called for waiting times to be cut to help fight the disease.

William Begley was diagnosed with the condition in March 2016 and died just three months later after it took eight weeks from the point of diagnosis before he had a single chemotherapy session.

Daughter Lynda Murray is now backing a campaign to ensure all pancreatic cancer patients are treated within 20 days.

It is described as being the quickest killing cancer, with three in four patients diagnosed with the disease dying within a year.

Lynda, 45, said: “When my dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, as a family we faced the most challenging situation ever presented to us.

“I had some understanding of the limited treatment options and generally poor prognosis for pancreatic cancer but the initial diagnosis was probably as positive as it could be.

“We were informed that my dad was in the minority and that the local team strongly believed that he was a candidate for surgery.”