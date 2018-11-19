- ITV Report
Paul Gascoigne charged with sexual assault during train journey
Paul Gascoigne has been charged with sexual assault after an incident on a train.
The former England midfielder faces one count of sexual assault by touching, said to be committed during a journey from York to Durham on August 20.
The 51-year-old, affectionately known as "Gazza", was arrested at Durham station on August 20 and charged on Monday.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: "A man is due to appear in court next month charged in connection with the sexual assault of a woman on board a train from York to Durham.
"Paul Gascoigne, of Amy Street, Leicester, was charged via postal requisition with one count of sexual assault by touching, contrary to Section 3 of the Sexual Offences Act 2003."
Gascoigne, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, will appear at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court on December 11.