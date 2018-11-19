Police probe whether quadruple stabbing is linked to north London shooting

Detectives are probing whether a quadruple stabbing that left four men in hospital in north London is linked to a shooting nearby. The Metropolitan Police said it was called to reports of a fight at Fraser Road, Edmonton, shortly before 6pm on Sunday. Officers and the paramedics found four men, all in their 20s, with stab wounds at the scene.

Police at the scene in Edmonton, north London Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Three of the men remained in hospital on Monday morning, although their condition was not disclosed. The stabbings came around 24 hours after a boy and two men suffered injuries when a shotgun was fired at a minicab in an incident less than a mile away. “It is a line of inquiry as to whether they are linked,” a Scotland Yard spokesman said. The Met said it was called to Gordon Road, Enfield, to reports of shots fired at around 6pm on Saturday. At the scene, a 16-year-old boy and two 22-year-old men were found with injuries. Police believe the group were in the mini-cab when a second vehicle pulled alongside the car while it was stationary.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.