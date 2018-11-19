'It's not my emergency' - police criticise angry parking note

When they spoke to the author, the officers were told "I don’t care, it's not my emergency."

On returning to their vehicle stationed in a neighbouring bay, the officers found a note demanding they not park there.

Officers from Surrey Police had responded to reports of a resident being assaulted at a property in Horley with a child inside.

Police attending a "potentially life or death situation" found their vehicle slapped with an angry note over parking.

Reigate and Banstead Beat (Surrey Police) posted on Facebook: "Another heartfelt apology to the resident in #Horley who thought it would be helpful to tell us where we can and can’t park.

"Unfortunately the officers parked in a residents bay in a rush to get into an address where reports of a distressed resident potentially being beaten up with a child in an address was called in.

"When the officers finished at the address and spoke to the person who put the note on their car, they explained they were responding to an emergency, the response was 'I DON’T CARE ITS NOT MY EMERGENCY'.

"We apologise for our inconsiderate parking during a potentially life or death situation and we will try and be more aware next time. #SorryNotSorry."

The post has received hundreds of supporting comments from members of the public.