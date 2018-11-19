Amber Rudd vows to improve Universal Credit during Commons return

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd. Credit: PA

Amber Rudd acknowledged "there are problems" with Universal Credit and pledged to improve the welfare reform project as she made a combative return to frontline politics. The new Work and Pensions Secretary also dismissed a UN special report on extreme poverty in the UK, accusing its author of being "extraordinarily political". UN special rapporteur Philip Alston, who published a preliminary report condemning the Government’s attitude towards poverty after a 12-day tour of the UK, claimed ministers were "in a state of denial" over the extent of poverty in the Britain.

Ms Rudd, who returned to the Commons as Work and Pensions Secretary after Esther McVey quit in a row over the Brexit deal, told MPs: "Three days in and I know that the Department for Work and Pensions is a force for good, helps people in need, helps people into work, out of poverty, gives support at the end of their lives. "This is what we want for our families, our friends, our neighbours – this is the country, this is who we are. "It is good that employment has risen to record levels of 75% as stated just recently. "But I know there are problems with Universal Credit despite its good intentions. I’ve seen them for myself. "I will be listening and learning from the expert groups in this area who do so much good work. I know it can be better. "I will make it my role to ensure that we deliver that through our discussions within the DWP and through discussions with Treasury. We will have a fair, compassionate and efficient benefits system." Ms Rudd, in her first appearance at the despatch box since she resigned from the Home Office over the Windrush scandal, faced a number of pleas from MPs to halt the rollout of Universal Credit.

