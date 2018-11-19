Searchers in California fires step up efforts before rain

Volunteers in white coveralls, hard hats and masks poked through ash-covered debris of the devastating Northern California wildfire before rains that are forecast for this week complicate their efforts. A team of 10 volunteers went from burned house to burned house in the devastated town of Paradise, scrutinising the rubble in five-minute sweeps, using sticks to move aside debris and focused on vehicles, bathtubs and what was left of mattresses. When no remains were found, they spray-painted a large, orange “0” near the house.

Volunteers search the ruins of a home in Paradise, California Credit: Sudhin Thanawala/AP

Robert Panak, a volunteer on a different search-and-recovery team from Napa County, spent the morning searching homes. Asked whether the job was tough, the 50-year-old volunteer said, “I just think about the positives, bringing relief to the families, closure.” He said his approach was to try to picture the house before it burned and think about where people might have hidden. Nearly 1,300 names are on a list of people who are unaccounted for more than a week after the fire began in Butte County, authorities said late on Saturday. They stressed that the long roster does not mean they believe all those on the list are missing.

The orange spray paint on the ruins of a home Credit: Sudhin Thanawala/AP

Sheriff Kory Honea pleaded with evacuees to review the list of those reported as unreachable by family and friends and to call the department if those people are known to be safe. Deputies have located hundreds of people to date, but the overall number keeps growing because they are adding more names, including those from the chaotic early hours of the disaster, Mr Honea said. “As much as I wish that we could get through all of this before the rains come, I don’t know if that’s possible,” he said. Mr Honea said it was within the “realm of possibility” that officials would never know the exact death toll from the blaze. Hundreds of search-and-recovery personnel are involved in the effort, going to homes when they receive tips that someone might have died there. But they are also doing a more comprehensive, “door-to-door” and “car-to-car” search of areas, said Joe Moses, a commander with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, who is helping oversee the search-and-rescue effort. The search area is huge, Mr Moses said, with many structures that need to be checked.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The fire also burned many places to the ground, creating a landscape unique to many search-and-rescue personnel, he said. “Here we’re looking for very small parts and pieces, and so we have to be very diligent and systematic in how we do your searches,” he said on Friday. The remains of five more people were found on Saturday, including four in Paradise and one in nearby Concow, bringing the number of dead to 76. Among them was Lolene Rios, 56, whose son, Jed, tearfully told KXTV in Sacramento that his mother had an “endless amount of love” for him. President Donald Trump toured the area on Saturday, joined by California’s outgoing and incoming governors, both Democrats who have traded sharp barbs with the Republican administration. Mr Trump also visited Southern California, where firefighters were making progress on a wildfire that tore through communities west of Los Angeles from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, killing three people. “We’ve never seen anything like this in California; we’ve never seen anything like this yet. It’s like total devastation,” Mr Trump said as he stood amid the ruins of Paradise and pledged the full support of the federal government.

President Donald Trump visits a neighborhood impacted by the Wolsey Fire Credit: Evan Vucci/AP