Serial rapist John Worboys to stay in jail after Parole Board reverses decision

Black cab serial rapist John Worboys will stay in prison after the Parole Board reversed an earlier decision that he should be released.

The board sparked controversy in January by ruling that Worboys was safe to be freed after nearly a decade in prison.

He had been jailed indefinitely in 2009 with a minimum term of eight years after being convicted of 19 offences, including rape, sexual assault and administering a substance with intent.

Police said more women had come forward after Worboys' sentencing, and that his alleged victims numbered more than 100.

In March, the Parole Board’s release direction was quashed by the High Court following a legal challenge by two women.

As a result Worboys, 61, was kept behind bars until the case had been reassessed by a new panel.

Revealing the outcome on Monday, a Parole Board spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that a panel of the Parole Board gave a negative decision in the parole review of John Worboys following an paper hearing in October 2018.

“Under current legislation Mr Worboys will be eligible for a further review within two years.

“The date of the next review will be set by the Ministry of Justice.”

Many of Worboys victims were young women who were on there way back from a night out. The cabbie offered them Champagne spiked with powerful sedatives to celebrate a fictional lottery win, backed up with a carrier bag stuffed full of cash.

The drugs left the women insensible and unable to protect themselves as he attacked them in the back of the vehicle.