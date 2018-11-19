Up to 409 injured as scattered fuel tax protests persist in France

French prime minister Edouard Philippe, standing firm against a wave of grassroots protests, has said that fuel tax hikes would remain in place despite nationwide agitation.

“The course we set is good and we will keep it,” Mr Philippe said during an interview on TV station France-2, “It’s not when the wind blows that you change course.”

Nearly 300,000 protesters paralysed traffic at more than 2,000 strategic sites around France on Saturday in a bid to force the government to lower taxes on diesel fuel and petrol.

A protester was struck and killed on Saturday when a panicked driver faced a roadblock in the eastern Savoie region.

French press reports on Sunday said the driver was charged with manslaughter and released.