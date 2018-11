It is going to be another cold feeling day. There will be plenty of showers feeding in from the east, some of these could be heavy and also wintry over the highest ground where a mix of sleet and snow is likely.

There will be some sunny spells, mainly in the west, with the best of the dry and bright weather today across northwest Scotland.

Brisk easterly winds will add to the cold feel with highs of just 9 Celsius and gales around North Sea coasts.