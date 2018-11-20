Police officer and hospital staff killed in Chicago shooting

A police officer and two members of staff have been killed in a shooting at a hospital in Chicago.

The attacker also died on Monday but it was not clear if he took his own life or was killed by police in a shootout at Mercy Hospital in the south of the city.

The officer who died was identified as Samuel Jimenez, a 28-year-old married father-of-three.

The hospital staff were Tamara O’Neal, 38, an emergency room physician and Dayna Less, a 25-year-old first year pharmacy resident who had recently graduated from Purdue University.

The identity of the gunman had not yet been released.

Fighting back tears, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said: “This just tears at the soul of our city. It is the face and a consequence of evil.”