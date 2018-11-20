Britain's highest paid union boss Gordon Taylor under pressure to step down amid spending controversy

The leader of the Professional Footballers Association is facing serious criticism from hundreds of his members who are unhappy at how the union is run and how the money is spent.

Gordon Taylor has run the union since 1981, during which time he has strongly defended his members' right to earn large salaries from the game.

More controversially he has also earned himself massive sums while doing so and is, by some margin, the best-paid union official in Britain.

Mr Taylor, who will be 74 next month, is used to fending off criticism, but he now faces a bigger challenge from the union's chairman Ben Purkiss who is attempting to oust the chief executive.