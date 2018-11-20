Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

One dead after landslide derails train travelling to Barcelona

More than 130 people were travelling on the train. Credit: AP

One person has died and dozens more have been injured after a landslide derailed a commuter train travelling to Barcelona.

More than 130 people were travelling on the train when two of the six carriages derailed at 6.15am near Vacarisses, around 28 miles north-west of Barcelona, officials said.

Firefighters and emergency workers evacuated passengers and sent five of the 41 injured people to hospital.

Emergency workers at the scene of the derailment. Credit: AP

Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona told local media heavy rain in the area over the past few days could have caused the landslide.

Recent downpours have battered Spain. A woman died on Sunday after a river flooded its banks in the northwestern Galicia region and on Monday huge waves swept away the balconies of a sea-side apartment building on the Canary island of Tenerife.