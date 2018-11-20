- ITV Report
One dead after landslide derails train travelling to Barcelona
One person has died and dozens more have been injured after a landslide derailed a commuter train travelling to Barcelona.
More than 130 people were travelling on the train when two of the six carriages derailed at 6.15am near Vacarisses, around 28 miles north-west of Barcelona, officials said.
Firefighters and emergency workers evacuated passengers and sent five of the 41 injured people to hospital.
Spanish railway operator spokesman Antonio Carmona told local media heavy rain in the area over the past few days could have caused the landslide.
Recent downpours have battered Spain. A woman died on Sunday after a river flooded its banks in the northwestern Galicia region and on Monday huge waves swept away the balconies of a sea-side apartment building on the Canary island of Tenerife.