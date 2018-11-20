Charity urges Scottish Government to take action on chest disease

Treatment for people with chronic chest disease has been described as a “postcode lottery” by campaigners.

Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland said the country has one of the worst records on chest disease in Europe, with more than 129,000 people living with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

It is calling on the Scottish Government to take action.

The charity wants a “right to rehab” to be introduced, including investment and leadership in tackling the availability of pulmonary rehabilitation to make sure people receive the best possible treatment.

People with the condition experience breathlessness, fatigue and anxiety but rehabilitation is said to improve their health, although it remains an incurable disease.

Figures for 2017-18 show the average waiting time for to pulmonary rehabilitation in Great Glasgow and Clyde is three to four weeks while it can be up to 29 weeks in Ayrshire and Arran.

Waiting times for NHS Lothian stands at 10 weeks, while it is 14 to 23 weeks in Grampian, 8.5 in Tayside, 12 to 24 weeks in Fife and eight to 16 weeks in the Highlands.