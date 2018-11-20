Dozens of migrants to be deported after arrests for minor offences near US border

Officials in the Mexican border city of Tijuana said they have arrested 34 members of the caravan of Central American migrants for minor offences and handed them over for deportation. A Tijuana city statement said the 34 people, apparently all men, were arrested for drug possession, public intoxication, disturbing the peace and resisting police, and added they would be deported to their home countries. The main caravan has between 4,000 and 6,000 participants, so those arrested represent less than 1% of the total. The majority in the Central American caravan have refused Mexico’s repeated offers of residency or asylum, and vowed to cross the border.

Trump administration officials, who have portrayed the migrant caravans as a threat to the United States, have said there were as many as 500 criminals in the groups heading northward, but they have not said what the crimes were and said they could not reveal the source of the number because they were protecting intelligence sources. Some local police and residents have expressed concern that portraying the caravan as criminals has tarred its innocent members and exposed them to reprisals. Some of the largely Honduran migrants were frightened over the weekend when about 500 people staged angry protests against the caravan in an affluent district of Tijuana.

Dozens of the more radical protesters then marched to an outdoor sports complex where 2,500 migrants are staying, sleeping on dirt fields and under bleachers. Mexico’s ambassador to the US, Geronimo Gutierrez, told reporters Monday that the situation is a “wake-up call” for the US, Mexico and Central America, and could force the region to work together to address the issue of immigration.

Tijuana mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum has made a point of saying the city is not comfortable with the caravan that began arriving last week. He compared the Central American group unfavourably with about 3,000 Haitians who ended up in this city bordering San Diego on a failed bid to reach the United States last year. “The Haitians arrived with their papers, with a clear vision,” Mr Gastelum said in an interview posted on the city’s Facebook page. They came “in an orderly way, they never asked us for food or shelter,” renting apartments and making their own food. He said the Haitians found jobs and “inserted themselves in the city’s economy” and had not been involved in any disturbances. The Mexican government gave the Haitians temporary transit permits, and after they failed in attempts to enter the United States, many have since applied for Mexican residency.

