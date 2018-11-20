Ivanka Trump 'sent hundreds of messages from personal email for government work'

Ivanka Trump, a senior White House adviser, violated rules by sending hundreds of emails to government officials from a personal email account last year.

Emails were sent to White House aides, Cabinet members and Ivanka Trump’s assistants, many in violation of public records rules, The Washington Post has reported.

Donald Trump mercilessly criticised his 2016 Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, for using a private email server during her time as secretary of state, labelling her "Crooked Hillary" and saying she belonged in jail.

The White House did not respond to questions about the email use, but a spokesman for Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Abbe Lowell, did not dispute the report.

"While transitioning into government… Ms Trump sometimes used her private account, almost always for logistics and scheduling concerning her family," said spokesman Peter Mirijanian.