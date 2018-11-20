Bid to prevent gay rugby player Kenneth Macharia's deportation to Kenya

A last-minute attempt is being made to prevent the deportation of a gay rugby player who fears he will face persecution if he is forced to return to Kenya.

Kenneth Macharia, who is a member of the Bristol Bisons, has been detained and could be deported within days after his asylum application and appeal were rejected.

The club says Mr Macharia is "deeply concerned about being deported to Kenya, where he would face persecution".

Homosexual acts are illegal in Kenya, where they can lead to prison sentences of up to 14 years.

A petition to stop his deportation, which has been signed by thousands of people, says: "Unfortunately, Ken’s story is yet another example of the Home Office ignoring the risks that LGBT people face in multiple countries around the world."

Mr Macharia's MP, James Heappey, said he has made a final appeal to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to reconsider the case.

"The Home Secretary has the power to exercise his discretion and that's what I'm asking him to do," Mr Heappey told ITV News.

But the MP for Wells said given the lengthy legal process the case has already been through, it would be "quite hard for [Mr Javid] to find grounds to use his discretion".